HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to two electrical fires following a thunderstorm late Tuesday. The department says they happened at homes at 703 and 707 E. 8th St.

The first fire happened around 11:25 p.m. at 703 E. 8th. Crews found the home’s occupants, who stated the power was out. Firefighters found an electrical box fire that extended to the siding. The fire was extinguished.

The following fire happened at a neighbor’s home at 707 E. 8th. The neighbor walked up to firefighters and said he had an electrical problem. They responded and found fire in the attic and basement. The department said many of the electrical lines inside the home were hot and smoldering. The fires were extinguished, but the home sustained damage. The man who lived there was displaced.

Evergy responded to assist Hutchinson fire.