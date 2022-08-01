MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office says emergency crews were called to Sweeney Hill Drive and Chism Lane northwest of Independence around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a red 2003 Audi A4 upside down in a ditch.

Deputies soon located the driver, 40-year-old Amber Beckenholdt of Elk City. She was pronounced dead a the scene from her injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation into what led up to the accident. The sheriff’s office says Beckenholdt was not wearing a seatbelt.