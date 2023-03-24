BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 84-year-old Ellinwood man has died after his pickup crashed Thursday afternoon.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said that Ronald Kelly was eastbound on Barton County Road, just east of the junction of U.S. Highway 56, around 2:45 p.m.

The sheriff said the pickup left the road for an unknown reason and hit a farm driveway. The truck went airborne, landed in a field on the other side, and overturned.

The Ellinwood Fire Department and EMS Service helped get Kelly out of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in Ellinwood and then flown to a Wichita hospital, where he died.

The sheriff said they are investigating whether Kelly suffered from a medical issue before the crash.