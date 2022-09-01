WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in two northwest Kansas districts will decide to support school improvements in their communities.

QUINTER

Residents in Quinter will head to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Voters will decide on a proposed 1% citywide sales tax for $15.4 million in improvements to the elementary and junior and senior high schools.

The district says the money would go for a complete HVAC system at the grade school, a new art room and library, an expansion of the cafeteria and replacement of the roof and windows.

The high school would receive a new HVAC in the gym, new bleachers, auditorium improvements and a new track.

For more information on the bond issue, click here.

Voting for all precincts will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 920 Lincoln Building in Quinter.

Early voting is still available at the Gove County Clerk’s office on until Sept 2. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at 520 Washington Street in Gove.

ELLIS

Ellis residents will decide next week whether to approve a $4.5 million bond to improve district facilities.

The USD 388 school bond vote is set for Sept. 8, 2022. (Courtesy: USD 388 website)

The election is Thursday, Sept. 8. Ellis Junior/Senior High School and Washington Grade School will get improvements if the vote passes.

The junior and senior high facility improvements include a new secure entry, renovated science labs, new exterior doors and a partial roof replacement.

The grade school improvements include a total replacement of the HVAC system, partial roof replacement and interior and electrical service upgrades. The grade school has window air conditioning units and a boiler that has surpassed its life expectancy.

The district says the bond will not fund any athletic facility improvements.

The last bond the district passed was in 1974 at $1.9 million to construct a new high school. Two bonds failed in 2013 and 2014, which included many athletic improvements.

For more information on the bond, click here.

Early voting is taking place until Sept. 7 at the Ellis County Clerk office at 718 Main St. in Hays.