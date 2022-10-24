ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Ellis County fire crews spent Sunday afternoon and evening battling a wildfire that started in Ness County. Crews were dispatched to the large fire approaching the county around 3:20 p.m.

Darin Myers, the fire chief and county administrator for Ellis County, said over 20 fire apparatus and 52 firefighters helped fight the blaze. Estimates show the fire burned about 8,500 acres in the county. Myers said that no homes were lost in the fire and that it was difficult to access because of open range and limited county roads.

One firefighter was treated by Ellis County EMS and transported to Hays Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The majority of fire crews were released after midnight. Some crews remained on the scene to monitor hot spots.

The fire department was supported by the Ellis County EMS, Public Works, and Sheriff’s office. Mutual aid assistance was also used from the Hays Fire Department and the Trego, Ness, and Rush County Fire Departments, as well as the Kansas Forestry Service.