WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis Police Department says a 31-year-old man has been arrested on four counts of suspicion of rape, aggravated indecent liberties, indecent liberties with a child, aggravated indecent solicitation and felony interference with law enforcement.

According to the department, a Wamego Police Department officer relayed information to the Ellis Police Department concerning a juvenile who disclosed allegations of multiple instances of being sexually assaulted in Ellis.

The Ellis Police Department investigated after receiving forensic evidence and arrested the suspect. The department said his bond has been set at $500,000.

KSN News is not naming the suspect unless formal charges are filed.