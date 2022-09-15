ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County.

The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week.

They’re asking for the public’s help to report any suspicious activity they may see. You’re asked to call 911 or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 785-625-1040.