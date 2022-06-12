ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Ellis, Kansas has been arrested after making criminal threats at a city pool Saturday.

According to the Ellis Police Department (EPS), officers received a call from an Ellis Municipal Pool employee reporting that a man was at the pool making racially charged statements toward other people.

According to the EPD, when the 59-year-old man was asked to leave, he said he was going to get a gun and harm people at the pool.

Officers were able to find the man a block over, but upon seeing the police, the man attempted to flee. Ellis police officers were able to stop the man and detain him. A further investigation into the criminal threats was pursued.

Upon officers speaking with other patrons of the pool, the EPD says enough probable cause was developed, and the man was arrested on suspicion of criminal threat, disorderly conduct and felony interference with law enforcement.