ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Ellsworth County deputy was seriously injured after being charged by a buffalo, according to the sheriff.

On Sunday evening, Ellsworth County 911 received a call about a buffalo on Kansas Highway 4 at 5th Road in Ellsworth County. Rice County dispatch was also contacted about the report on the south side of K-4 which is in Rice County.

An Ellsworth County deputy responded. He found the animal and attempted to get it to return to a pasture. That’s when the buffalo suddenly charged him. He was seriously injured.

The deputy was transported by Claflin EMS to the Ellsworth County Medical Center and later to Salina Regional Health Center.

The identity of the deputy hasn’t been released.