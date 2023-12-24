HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — Elves of Christmas Magic spread holiday cheer to older people, those who are housebound and veterans in Hays.

The group, Elves of Christmas Magic, began in 2018 when a Hays woman decided to make gift bags for a few veterans who had no one to remember them at Christmas.

The group expanded to local nursing homes and those receiving home health care after a phone call with her friend.

What would have been seven or eight gift bags quickly turned into more than 60.

The two gals reached out to the Hays community for help. The community came together to donate to the gift bags, and local Boy and Girl Scouts delivered them. The American Legion riders temporarily took over deliveries.

In 2023, Elves of Christmas Magic will be delivering 120 gift bags, with more than 130 expected to be delivered next year.

Monetary donations to put towards gift bags put together by the Elves of Christmas Magic are being accepted at the Commerce Bank in Hays. One hundred percent of the donations are put toward the bags.