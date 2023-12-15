WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Santa has sent Scout Elves from the North Pole to keep an eye on law enforcement in Kansas.

Officer Star is keeping an eye on law enforcement at the Derby Police Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, “Officer Star surprised Chief Russell and Deputy Chief Moore with hot cocoa this morning. She also made sure to fill them up with marshmallows as well. They seem to either be enjoying conversation or questioning her on where she got the marshmallows from.” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the DPD “followed the marshmallow trail and found Officer Star taking a rejuvenating marshmallow bath. We found her tub of choice interesting and hopefully no one puts that helmet on. It might be a little sticky now!” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, “Officer Star has spent the last several days with lots of children and spreading lots of joy. It appears she may be taking a vacation day today. We have not quite found her yet this morning but we think she is around her somewhere and are following the marshmallows to try and find her.” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Monday, Dec. 11, “Officer Star is having a ball at Operation Holiday distribution day! Operation Holiday helps numerous families in the area make Christmas happen and we appreciate what they do for the community!” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Sunday, Dec. 10, “Officer Star found Detective Carlson’s vest in her office today. She doesn’t think she will need it so she put her name on it so she can start patrolling. We think it’s a little big but she looks happy!” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Saturday, Dec. 9, “Officer Star is getting to hang with everyone during shop with a cop this morning! It’s the most magical time of year according to her! Look for us at Walmart later!” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Officer Star has been begging to see K-9 Jax and today she got to give him a belly rub. K-9 Sergeant Bible made sure that Jax didn’t slobber all over her new cape either and kept it safe while she petted Jax. ” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Thursday, Dec. 7, “Officer Star was so excited to get a letter and present from another elf. She was so excited that Chief even changed the uniform policy to allow her to wear her new peppermint cape. Thank you Snowflake for the card and cape!” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, “Officer Star wants to remind everyone that Operation Holiday is still taking donations til December 7th. We have a donation box in our lobby as well.” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, “Officer Star got to go hangout with Officer Stitt’s DARE class today. We found this handy container so that we didn’t have to worry about one of the kids accidentally touching her and her losing her magic.” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Monday, Dec. 4, “We couldn’t find Officer Star at the station but we got a report that student assistant Boston found her in the basketball locker room.” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Sunday, Dec. 3, “We think Officer Star was looking for donuts but instead she found our energy drinks.” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Saturday, Dec. 2, “Officer Star enjoyed watching the Christmas parade this evening with Lieutenant Rue. She really liked playing with the lights too!” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

On Friday, Dec. 1, “Look who showed back up this year! Welcome back Officer Star. Let’s see what mischief happens this year. ” (Courtesy: Derby Police Department))

Stay up to date with Officer Star’s latest adventures by liking the Derby Police Department’s Facebook page.

Deputy Ralphie is keeping an eye on law enforcement at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Sometimes they are too busy keeping the County safe to share what Deputy Ralphie has been up to every day.

On Monday, Dec. 11, “Deputy Ralphie is really getting into the holiday spirit and is excited to bring back the 12 days ‘til Christmas book readings! Get ready, this Wednesday is our first reading!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Deputy Ralphie had a very busy week! He got to help package boxes and deliver them as well as he got to see our new air plane!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Deputy Ralphie had a very busy week! He got to help package boxes and deliver them as well as he got to see our new air plane!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Deputy Ralphie had a very busy week! He got to help package boxes and deliver them as well as he got to see our new air plane!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Deputy Ralphie had a very busy week! He got to help package boxes and deliver them as well as he got to see our new air plane!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Deputy Ralphie had a very busy week! He got to help package boxes and deliver them as well as he got to see our new air plane!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Deputy Ralphie had a very busy week! He got to help package boxes and deliver them as well as he got to see our new air plane!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

On Monday, Dec. 4, “Sheriff Easter deputized our newest addition to our team. This is Deputy Ralphie, he is excited to be here and help out, you’ll be seeing all the good he will be doing soon!” (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

Stay up to date with Deputy Ralphie’s latest adventures by liking the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Bernie is keeping an eye on first responders at Winfield Fire/EMS Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, “Bernie is a pint-sized powerhouse, putting in the effort to get SWOLL for the holiday season in our workout area! From lifting candy cane dumbbells to doing elf-sized sprints on the treadmill, he’s giving his all to stay fit and festive.” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, “Guess who had a crash course in fire safety yesterday? Our favorite holiday helper, Bernie!Our Fire Marshal took Bernie under his wing to teach him the ABCs of fire safety. From extinguisher handling to escape plans,But wait, there’s more! This morning, Bernie was spotted doing something hilarious – attempting to water our artificial tree! Guess he missed the memo that you only water real trees… Someone’s taking their fire safety duties VERY seriously.” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, “Guess who is sprinkling some North Pole fire safety magic? Bernie is sharing his fire safety rules with our very own Fire Marshal Chad Mayberry! Bernie’s got some crazy but crucial tips straight from Santa’s workshop! Now he’s ready to take down some fire safety rules from Winfield Fire/EMS to take back to the North Pole.” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, “Guess who is sprinkling some North Pole fire safety magic? Bernie is sharing his fire safety rules with our very own Fire Marshal Chad Mayberry! Bernie’s got some crazy but crucial tips straight from Santa’s workshop! Now he’s ready to take down some fire safety rules from Winfield Fire/EMS to take back to the North Pole.” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Monday, Dec. 11, “After a day of donning the hat of Acting Chief with the C Shift, Bernie decided to enjoy a day of relaxation! His creativity knows no bounds, and now our crew gets to enjoy a little bit of elfin relaxation right in the heart of the firehouse! ” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Sunday, Dec. 10, “Bernie decided to play Chief for the day! He will be directing the crew, putting out imaginary fires, and even giving safety tips to everyone. ” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Saturday, Dec. 9, “Do you want to build a snowman? We might not have snow, but that didn’t stop Bernie from turning our training room into a Winter Wonderland!” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Friday, Dec. 8, “Happy Friday! Bernie sprinkled a little extra magic in the kitchen and whipped up the most unconventional treat for our hardworking crews.” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Thursday, Dec. 7, “Today Bernie decided to spice up his routine and took The Floor is Lava to a whole new level right in our lobby! Who knew that the station could transform into a playground for our pint-sized friend?” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, “Elf Olympics at Winfield Fire/EMS! Bernie’s brought a touch of North Pole magic with a BOOT RACE challenge! The crew is lacing up, and the competition is ON. 🔥❄️ Who knew firefighting gear could be so speedy?” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, “ELFIE ALERT! Bernie’s at it again at Winfield Fire/EMS! While our heroes caught some well-deserved Zzz’s, Bernie’s stealthy elf moves strike! Snapping selfies with our snoozing squad. Check out the evidence in the kitchen – Bernie’s created a “Dream Team” photo gallery! Who knew elves were such sneaky photographers?” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Monday, Dec. 4, “Caffeine Chronicles with Bernie at Winfield Fire/EMS! Our spirited elf is upping his energy game by taking a sip straight from the Keurig cup! Who needs a mug when you’ve got elfish ingenuity?” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Sunday, Dec. 3, “Elf on Recline! Bernie’s taking a touchdown break at Winfield Fire/EMS. He’s kicking back in the recliners and ready to watch some football.” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Saturday, Dec. 2, “Who needs a traditional chair when you have a spare mask? Bernie’s proving that safety can be stylish and comfy. He’s perched up high, overseeing the holiday hustle with a touch of elfin flair!” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

On Friday, Dec. 1, “We’ve got a special guest joining our team this holiday season, and he’s already making a sweet impact! Say hello to Bernie the Elf, our newest recruit straight from the North Pole! Bernie kicked off his first day on duty with an extra special surprise – DONUTS! He knows that nothing fuels our amazing first responders better than a sprinkle of holiday cheer and a whole lot of sugar. Keep your eyes peeled, because Bernie will be popping up in unexpected places around the station, spreading joy and mischief alike.” (Courtesy: Winfield Fire/EMS Department)

Stay up to date with Bernie’s latest adventures by liking the Winfield Fire/EMS Facebook page.

Did we miss an Elf on the Shelf? Email their name and what law enforcement agency they are keeping an eye on to connect3news@ksn.com.