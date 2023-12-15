WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Santa has sent Scout Elves from the North Pole to keep an eye on law enforcement in Kansas.
Officer Star is keeping an eye on law enforcement at the Derby Police Department.
Stay up to date with Officer Star’s latest adventures by liking the Derby Police Department’s Facebook page.
Deputy Ralphie is keeping an eye on law enforcement at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Sometimes they are too busy keeping the County safe to share what Deputy Ralphie has been up to every day.
Stay up to date with Deputy Ralphie’s latest adventures by liking the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
Bernie is keeping an eye on first responders at Winfield Fire/EMS Department.
Stay up to date with Bernie’s latest adventures by liking the Winfield Fire/EMS Facebook page.
Did we miss an Elf on the Shelf? Email their name and what law enforcement agency they are keeping an eye on to connect3news@ksn.com.