DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is in effect for the City of Dodge City Monday evening.

If you are involved in an accident where there are no injuries, just property damage, exchange information with the other driver and then report the accident to the Dodge City Police Department at a later date. If there are injuries, a vehicle is disabled in the roadway, or drug or alcohol impairment is suspected, you are asked to call 911.

Multiple agencies across western Kansas are asking people to stay home and only venture out if they have an emergency. Multiple accidents have been reported and most highways along with Interstate 70 are closed in western Kansas.

For the latest on road conditions across the state, visit KanDrive.gov.