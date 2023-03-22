GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews responded to an “incident” in Great Bend around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

In an interview with Great Bend’s KVBG radio, the police said an explosion happened in the 700 block of 10th Street at a home. One man is in critical condition. Some traffic has been blocked to preserve the crime scene.

Officials say only one lane of U.S. Highway 56 east of Great Bend is closed, but drivers should still expect delays.

Barton County officials say fire, EMS and law enforcement are on the east side of town at 10th Street.