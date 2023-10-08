OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — An attempted robbery at an Overland Park U-Haul led to an one employee being stabbed.

This happened Friday night near 77th and Metcalf.

Police say that a man walked in and demanded money from store employees. They say the employee couldn’t produce what was being demanded by this suspect, and that led to a confrontation.

The man then stabbed a U-Haul employee with a sharp instrument.

When police arrived, the suspect had already left the scene. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This remains an open investigation, and police are looking for this man. The description police gave FOX4 of this suspect is a black, heavy-set man wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, you are asked to reach out to the Overland Park Police Department.