HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) — Employees are stranded overnight at Tyson Fresh Meats in Holcomb due to winter weather.

One worker says as of 10:15 p.m., everyone is still stuck there.

“Many people are planning on staying the night until morning,” said the worker.

They say people are sleeping everywhere.

The worker shared photos of employees attempting to head to their cars before going back to Tyson for shelter.

They say many workers left their stranded cars on IBP Road.

“People had to be rescued,” they said.

They tell KSN that management is attempting to clear the main roads leading out of the plant.

Tyson has canceled the A shift for Proc and Harv. Support groups are to contact their supervisors.

KSN has reached out to Tyson for comment. We have not heard back at this time.