EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emporia Fire Department has acquired an inflatable fire safety house through a grant.

According to the EFD, the grant came from the 79 Fund of the Emporia Community Foundation.

The inflatable fire safety house came from Allstar Inflatables.

“This opportunity enables firefighters to conduct interactive lessons on fire safety and prevention,” said the EFD.

The inflatable fire safety house has a living room, a kitchen and a bedroom.

Throughout it, there are tips for fire safety, including the steps to safely evacuate a building that is on fire.