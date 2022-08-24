EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Emporia High School (EHS) football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage.

Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the EHS l football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas.

KSNT 27 News reported on Tuesday that there are allegations of misconduct involving some players on the team. The misconduct involved only a few players who are freshmen and sophomores.

Players not involved in the incident are hoping their season is not canceled, and they are allowed to play football this year. A former player posted on Twitter in support of the current players:

“Hearing that Emporia High School may cancel their football season after an incident hurts. You have so many seniors this year that can play at the next level and go even further than that. I want to see those guys strive please let them play Emporia”

An official with the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) said they are not involved in the investigation or the reprimands that may follow. Jeremy Holaday, an Assistant Executive Director at KSHSAA, said they let local school districts and law enforcement handle the necessary investigations.

On Aug. 22, EHS principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident that happened at the school to the Emporia Police Department at 4:17 p.m.

A spokesperson for the district told 27 News football practice was canceled Monday to look into a situation with the team.

EHS released the following statement earlier this week:

“Emporia Public Schools always has and will continue to take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously. As soon as a concern is brought to our attention it is thoroughly reviewed by our administration with the appropriate steps taken that are consistent with our board policies. We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts. Our priority, as always, is the safety and security of our students at Emporia Public Schools. We appreciate our ongoing partnership with our local authorities during this process. “

The EHS football coaches would not comment on the incident.