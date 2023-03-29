EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lockdown has ended at two Emporia schools. A spokesperson for Emporia Public Schools USD 253 confirms that two district schools were locked down Wednesday morning because of “a potential safety issue at the high school.”

The USD 253 Community Relations Office said Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School were in a Level 2 lockdown. The district said that means all interior doors of the schools were locked. He said the middle school was locked down because of its proximity to the high school.

The spokesperson said the Emporia Police Department was called and took care of the situation. He would not say if any weapons were involved or if anyone was arrested.

KSN News has also reached out to law enforcement for information. We will update this story as more details become available.