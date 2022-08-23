EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas.

Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information.

On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident to the Emporia Police Department at 4:17 p.m. The incident happened at Emporia High School.

A spokesperson for the district told 27 News football practice was canceled Monday to look into a situation with the team.

Emporia High School released the following statement:

“Emporia Public Schools always has and will continue to take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously. As soon as a concern is brought to our attention it is thoroughly reviewed by our administration with the appropriate steps taken that are consistent with our board policies. We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts. Our priority, as always, is the safety and security of our students at Emporia Public Schools. We appreciate our ongoing partnership with our local authorities during this process.“