EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Emporia government announced on Facebook Wednesday that they will be introducing foldable stop signs.

The foldable stop signs will be strategically placed at key intersections across Emporia in the coming months.

“These stop signs can be deployed in the event of a power outage, particularly when traffic lights are non-operational,” said Emporia. “This ensures a smooth flow of traffic and helps prevent potential accidents.”

The City says you can expect:

Look out for newly installed foldable stop signs.

Treat intersections without functioning traffic lights as four-way stops.

Exercise caution and be patient with fellow drivers.

The foldable stop signs were paid for by the state-wide gas tax funds that were sent back to the city based on the population. Gas tax funds may be applied to signs, markings, and other street safety measures, according to the City.