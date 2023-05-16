EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emporia Police Department (EPD) is investigating alleged inappropriate touching by an adult that happened at an Emporia Middle School dance.

According to the EPD, 23 interviews have been conducted, and many more are needed. Security videos from inside the school have also been reviewed.

“The Emporia Police Department is committed to the safety of our schools and this investigation has been ongoing since 7:30 p.m. last night involving more than 10 police officers and detectives,” Emporia police said.

If you are a student or a parent of a student who has firsthand (directly witnessed the incident) information about this investigation, the EPD is urging you to contact them by calling 620-343-4225. Leave your name and phone number so that a detective can contact you for more information.

The USD 253 Emporia School District has been fully cooperating with the EPD’s investigation. Emporia police say the alleged suspect has also been fully cooperative.

“The Emporia Police Department would like to remind citizens of Emporia of our mission to keep all residents and visitors to Emporia safe, swiftly investigate crime and bring to justice any persons found responsible for crime in our city,” the EPD said. “A proper, thorough investigation takes time and we seek only truthful, factual information. We will only release truthful and factual information.”

Emporia police say information regarding their investigation found on social media platforms posted by anyone other than them should be considered rumor and speculation.

An arrest in the case has not been made. Probable cause is required to make a lawful arrest.

“We have been made aware of allegations concerning a staff member helping to chaperone the EMS dance on Friday evening. The Emporia Middle School and the school district take any situation that involves the safety and security of our students very seriously. We are working diligently to determine the next steps, in accordance with applicable district policy,” said Lyndel Landgren with the EPD.