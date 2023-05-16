EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The American Association of University Professors has placed Emporia State University on its censure list, claiming it to be one of the worst-run universities in the country.

The AAUP’s governing council has also censured Collin College in a move Tuesday morning. An investigative report found the ESU administration and Kansas Board of Regents violated AAUP-recommended standards regarding tenure and academic freedom, according to a release.

The investigation stems from Emporia State’s implementation of a Workforce Restructuring in 2022, which allowed the university to suspend, dismiss or terminate employees. The framework was based on factors such as low enrollment, cost of operations, reduction in revenues for specific departments or schools, among others. ESU subsequently terminated 30 tenured and tenure-track professors, according to the AAUP.

AAUP launched an investigation into the university’s actions in October 2022. A spokeswoman for ESU, Gwen Larson, provided KSNT 27 News with the following statement when the AAUP finalized its investigation: