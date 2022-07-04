EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emporia State University says redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green died following a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma.

According to Emporia State, Green was set to begin his second year at Emporia State after red-shirting last season. He was a 5 foot 10 inch, 190-pound receiver from Cashion High School in Cashion, Okla.

Brexten Green (Courtesy: Emporia State University)

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Grand River Dam Authority received an emergency call about a man who jumped from the cliffs in the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake. Rescue crews rushed to the scene and found Green in about 31 feet of water.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins. “Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Emporia State Counselors will be available for members of the Hornet football team via zoom over the remainder of the holiday weekend. Starting Tuesday, July 5 students or staff can seek support through Counseling Services from 11-2 p.m. by walking in or calling at 620-341-5222.