WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A $5 million gift from the Sunderland Foundation will allow Emporia State to build a new nursing and student wellness building.

A news release says the 32,000-square-foot building will also serve the health needs of on-campus students, faculty and staff.

“We are impressed by the transformational changes Emporia State is planning for the future and their commitment to investing in important academic areas like healthcare,” said Randy Vance, president and chief operating officer of the Sunderland Foundation, in a news release. “Their visionary approach to preparing more nurses to serve our region after graduation made Emporia State a natural recipient of a Sunderland Foundation grant.”

The news release says the nursing side of the building will allow for new classroom space, study space, hospital simulation rooms and a multipurpose room equipped with a kitchen for teaching students how to cook healthier meals.

Additionally, the news release says the facility will be an ideal space for an outreach center for K-12 students.

The building will be set in the heart of the Emporia State campus, replacing Central Morse Hall. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024.