EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia announced the birth of critically endangered cotton-top tamarin triplets.

According to the DTZ, the triplets were born on Friday, Oct. 27, to mom Kasasa and dad Hotlips.

“These precious infants, classified as critically endangered, mark a significant addition to the AZA’s Species Survival Plan,” the Zoo said.

The DTZ says the goal of the Species Survival Plan is to ensure a healthy and genetically diverse zoo population to keep the species stable.

Courtesy: David Traylor Zoo

According to the Zoo, the cotton-top tamarin, a diminutive New World monkey weighing less than a pound, inhabits the tropical forest edges and secondary forests of northwest Colombia in South America. These arboreal and diurnal creatures face critical endangerment primarily because over three-quarters of their native habitat has been lost to deforestation.

The DTZ says they do not know the sex of the triplets yet, as Zoo Veterinarian Richard Mendoza plans to conduct a thorough examination after they’ve had ample time to establish strong bonds within their family.

“Currently, Kasasa, Hotlips, and older sibling, Oopsy, are doing an exceptional job nurturing the trio,” said the Zoo. “The infants seem healthy, actively nursing, and starting to take notice of their surroundings. As the babies become stronger over the next few weeks, they’ll gradually start experimenting with solid foods and will gradually explore their habitat, venturing away from their parents.”

The windows to the Tamarin enclosure are currently draped to give Kasasa and Hotlips privacy. The DTZ says this aims to ensure an environment free from distractions during the crucial period.