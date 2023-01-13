EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – King Lake on the Emporia State University campus received its first stocking of rainbow trout on Jan. 12, thanks to an ongoing partnership between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) and the university.

Approximately 1,000 trout were introduced to the lake, according to Ben Neely, KDWP Fisheries biologist.

King Lake, which opened to public fishing in April 2022, now joins other lakes across Kansas that offer winter angling opportunities through KDWP’s trout stocking program. The trout fishing season in Kansas runs from Nov. 1 to April 15. Permit restrictions apply.

“KDWP is very excited about this continued collaboration with Emporia State University to enhance local angling opportunities,” said Neely. “The addition of rainbow trout to this fishery will provide a close-to-home opportunity for anglers looking to get outside and wet a line on those nice winter days.”

The lake already contains good numbers of bluegill, largemouth bass and white crappie, according to fish sampling done by ESU students enrolled in Dr. Rachel Bowes’ Fish Ecology class.

Bowes’ students will continue to sample fish populations in the lake and work with KDWP to develop a long-term management plan.