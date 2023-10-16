HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — A Boston-based company wants to build a battery energy storage system in Halstead.

Concurrent LLC is an independent power producer and energy storage developer. They have filed an interconnection application for the Southwest Power Pool, which oversees power transmission in Kansas and several other neighboring states.

Concurrent wants to build a system that would collect and store renewable energy during times of low demand so that it can be delivered during times when energy is in high demand. The proposed Tallgrass Prairie Energy Center has a planned capacity of 200-megawatts and up to 800-megawatt-hours.

A operational Concurrent Battery Energy Storage System facility (courtesy Concurrent LLC) The proposed site of the facility at Halstead Industrial Park (courtesy Harvey County Economic Development)

“The City of Halstead is excited to enter into a lease-purchase option agreement with Concurrent for land in the Halstead Industrial Park,” says Ethan Reimer, Halstead’s City Manager, in a news release. “This agreement allows for both the city and the developer to thoroughly investigate and determine whether the proposed future Tallgrass Prairie Energy Center is best suited to be located in our industrial park while providing an immediate economic benefit to our city.”

The project could be fully operational by 2027 and is expected to create up to 50 new jobs.