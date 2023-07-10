PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park is continuing its Special Hunts program in 2023.

The program provides hundreds of hunts every fall and winter on land not normally open to hunting, with above-average success rates.

“KDWP’s Special Hunts program offers hunting opportunities with limited access to public and private lands, including select refuge areas, for deer, upland game, waterfowl, doves, turkey and furbearers.” Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park

There will be over 350 individual Special Hunt opportunities this year.

The program is also free, all hunters have to do is apply and be selected.

Applications are now being accepted.

Applications for the different draw hunts will end as follows:

First Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in September and October) – Aug. 7, 2023

Second Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in November and December) – Sept. 25, 2023

Third Draw Hunts (hunts occurring in January and February) – Dec. 11, 2023

To apply for the Special Hunts program, click here. A random drawing will determine who is selected.

The KDWP says both resident and nonresident hunters may apply, though some hunts are restricted to residents only.

When applying online, the KDWP says hunters will need to select hunts by species, date and category, which include “Open,” “Youth,” or “Mentored” hunts.

All applicants are eligible to apply for Open Hunts, regardless of age or hunting experience, according to the KDWP.

Youth Hunts require parties to include at least one hunter age 18 or younger, accompanied by an adult age 21 or older, who may not hunt.

Mentored Hunts are open to both youth and novice hunters supervised by a mentor age 21 or older, who may also hunt.

Notifications will be sent by email to applicants who do and do not win the drawing within two weeks.

The KDWP says applicants who do win will also be emailed their hunt permit, as well as area maps and other pertinent information.

Hunters are responsible for purchasing necessary licenses and permits required by law.