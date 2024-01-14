WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Envision employees cheered on their community outreach manager, Courtney Wages, who is also Miss Kansas, in the Miss America Competition Sunday evening.

Envision’s Senior Vice President of Foundation and Mission Services, Luis Rodriguez, says Wages’ role as a community outreach manager is to go out and talk about all the programs that are available to the blind and low vision to help them get to independence and prosperity.

“She’s really the connective tissue between our community and the services we have here at Envision,” said Rodriguez.

He says Wages’ platform is wonderful.

“She’s been advocating for programs for the blind and those with low vision from ages one to seniors and were just so excited about her being on that stage talking about all the good things we do,” said Rodriguez.

Miss Kansas placed in the top 11.

“You can tell we’ve been having a good time,” said Rodriguez. “And you know, I don’t even know why there is a top 11. You get a hard look at Courtney, she’s number one.”