WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Wolf Creek near Lucas and the Saline River from Lucas to Culver.

The Saline River runs from Russell, Lincoln, Ottawa, and Saline counties.

The stream advisory is a result of an ongoing investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency and KDHE to identify a potential substance.

If you live or have activities near the two, do not allow livestock, children, or pets to enter the stream.

The KDHE will rescind the advisory once the stream has been deemed safe for secondary contact and livestock use.