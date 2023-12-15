BREWSTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Cattle that escaped a trailer after a semi-truck rolled over on its side in western Kansas have been rounded up safely.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 near Brewster. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the semi left the roadway, and the truck ended up on its side.

Several of the cattle escaped following the crash. Others were trapped inside.

Several local farmers and ranchers, along with members of the Colby Community College rodeo team assisted in wrangling the loose cattle and moving the cattle from the overturned trailer to safety.

The sheriff thanked emergency responders from Brewster and Thomas County, as well as Evan Bottini and Ethan Miller with the Colby Community College rodeo team, Swartz Veterinary Clinic, the other local ranchers and farmers, the county fair board, and Butch’s Body Shop who assisted the sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.