KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who escaped earlier this week is now in custody Thursday morning.

According to KCK police, an officer spotted Michael Stroede walking near Seventh and Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, around 9:30 a.m., and he was taken into custody a short time later. The agency plans to release more information soon.

Stroede was reported missing Tuesday when he couldn’t be located in Lansing, Kansas, prison’s minimum-security unit.

Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County.

