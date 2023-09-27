TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Board of Regents released enrollment numbers for the Fall 2023 semester on Wednesday. The report shows a 12.5% decline in students enrolled at Emporia State University.

The university lost 666 students between 2022’s fall census report and 2023’s report. It’s the largest dip in enrollment numbers in one year compared to other state universities.

This comes after a round of mass layoffs earlier this year as part of the Emporia State’s restructuring plan. In addition to laying off dozens of staff members, it included cutting majors to reallocate resources to other programs.

University President Ken Hush issued a statement in an open letter ahead of KBOR’s enrollment report, defending the changes made at the university.

“We made substantial changes to our academic structure, suspended certain programs and introduced new ones to better serve the needs of our students and our region,” Hush wrote. “We are in the middle of a full-scale transformation, and change of this magnitude takes time.”