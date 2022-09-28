TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on Sept.16.

Gwen Larson, a spokesperson for the university confirmed that several majors, including History, English, and Political Science, have been cut.

According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday.

“What campus is going to see is announcements from the specific departments and programs as they roll out information about reinvestment and realignment of those programs,” Larson said.

Advisors are also expected to communicate with students in programs that are directly affected by Friday as well.

The letter also states that students in affected programs will be able to complete their current degree program as planned and that changes will not affect accreditation or the legitimacy of degrees.

The program cuts come after the state Board of Regents approved a Workforce Management Framework that gave university President Ken Hush unprecedented authority to “suspend, dismiss, or terminate any university employee.”

The move sparked outrage among students and staff.

After several complaints from people that were dismissed, the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) said that they are opening a case against the university.

Larson confirmed that the following programs, curated by the student newspaper, The Bulletin, have been suspended:

The Business School

Business program

B.A. of Interdisciplinary Entrepreneurship

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Biological sciences department

Biology program

Master of Science (M.S.), Forensic Science – Chemistry Concentration

M.S. with a Botany concentration

English, modern languages and journalism department

English program

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)

Graduate certificate

Master of Arts (M.A.)

Modern languages program

All non-Spanish language courses

French Minor

German Minor

Latin American studies minor

Journalism program

Journalism Minor

Bachelor of Science in Education (BSE)

Graduate licensure in journalism education

Interdisciplinary Studies department

Interdisciplinary studies program

M.S. in informatics with a geospatial concentration

Mathematics and economics department

Mathematics program

Dual degree – Engineering ESU bachelor of science mathematics

Physical sciences department

Chemistry program

Bachelor of Science (B.S.)

Earth science program

B.A.

B.S.

Physical sciences program

Paleontology minor

Geospatial Analysis certification

M.S. with a chemistry concentration

M.S. with a physics concentration

M.S. with an earth science concentration

M.S. with a physical sciences concentration

Physics program

Physics minor

B.A.

B.S.

Pre-engineering professional program

Intent to transfer to Kansas State University

Intent to transfer to University of Kansas

Intent to transfer to Wichita State University

Social sciences, sociology, and criminology department

History Program

B.A.

B.S.

Political Science program

B.A.

Geography program

minor

Counselor education department

Rehabilitation & Disability Studies