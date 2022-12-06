EUDORA, Kan. (WDAF) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses who nearly missed a dangerous situation Monday evening.

Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eudora woman who was driving the wrong way on Kansas Highway 10. Investigators believe the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The officers said the woman hit a Eudora police officer’s car and several other cars as she drove east in the westbound lanes of the highway between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Deputies ask anyone who had to swerve or stop to avoid a collision with the woman’s car to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 and leave their information.

No one was physically injured in the crashes.