EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eureka Springs was ranked as the best small art town by tourism website The Travel.

“Eureka Springs is brimming with some of the most impressive museums and galleries in Arkansas,” said The Travel. “In the downtown area, vacationers can explore art pieces from several local artists.”

The town is home to over 400 talented working artists and has been mentioned as one of the Top 25 Art Destinations in the U.S. on the site.

It has been an art destination since the 1800s and the city hosts a Festival of the Arts every May, according to the city’s website.

The Travel lists the Quicksilver Gallery, the Aviation Cadet Museum, and the Zarks Gallery as the top artistic spots to visit.

