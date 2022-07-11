MEDFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – An explosion at the OneOk gas plant in Medford forced many residents to leave their homes.

Hundreds of Medford residents were evacuated from their homes Saturday afternoon, and many of them were placed in hotels in Enid, all accommodated by OneOk.

Since then, the order has been lifted and residents are free to go home, but OneOk has extended the option for people to stay.

“I believe they’ve blocked them (hotel rooms) out through Wednesday evening at this point,” said James Shepherd, Medford Police Chief.

One family tells KFOR-TV, OneOk is helping assist in many ways.

“We’re staying tonight, and we stayed last night in Blackwell. But OneOk actually told us that they would reimburse us for Blackwell, too. So, if you call them and they may be able to help you as well,” said Trisha Daniel, Medford resident evacuated.

To clarify the potential assistance to those displaced by the evacuation order, OneOk public information officer tells KFOR, “I believe the City of Medford is requesting people displaced by the evacuation to call them and be put on a list. ONEOK currently is working and will continue to work directly with the community and numerous local agencies to provide various forms of assistance in the coming days to help those displaced by the evacuation.”

The evacuation zone has been narrowed down to a one-mile radius around the plant.

U.S. Highway 81 will remain closed at Pond Creek and at the intersection of State Highway 11 & U.S. Highway 81.

A family staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Enid tells us when the explosion happened, they grabbed what they could and left their home within an hour of the evacuation.

“It’s a scary situation because we do have gas in our house, and so it’s a scary situation for sure… I just didn’t know what to think. I was definitely hysterical,” said Terrance Abraham, Medford resident evacuated.

His daughter, Carizma Combs, saw the explosion happen.

“Me and my friend, we were we were in her mom’s car. We were driving by to go to Enid and whenever we were heading there, it had blew up,” said Carizma Combs, Abraham’s daughter and Medford resident evacuated.

Carizma Combs said it scared her “a lot.”

Terrance Abraham tells us they haven’t been accommodated for food other than the included breakfast at the hotel, but they are not upset with OneOk.

“It can happen anywhere, you know, anything can happen in any moment. So, it’s just one of those things when you live close, you just got to kind of expect it. It just kind of got chaotic for a minute. But they did, you know, to their best to ability to keep everybody calm and just give everybody option with what they could and could do,” said Abraham.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but crews are still on the scene.

“It’s down to Medford departments, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Miller EMS and OneOk’s Fire Barrage and their incident management team,” said Shepherd.