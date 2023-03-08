WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy, Kansas Gas Service, and the City of Wichita are hosting a seminar on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

There is still time to apply for assistance through LIEAP, regardless of whether or not you are current or behind on your utility bills. However, completed applications must be completed by 5 p.m. on March 31.

Representatives from the United Way of the Plains and DCF Economic & Employment Services Division will also be there to provide information and assistance on other programs that can help if you are experiencing economic hardship. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring:

Printed copies of proof of income for all members of the household

Social security numbers for all members of the household

Copy of gas and electric statements

Copy of lease (if on section 8 housing)

The average assistance benefit this year has been $800, which can be split between both utility bills. Last year, approximately $47 million in LIEAP assistance was provided to 40,000 households.

Thursday’s meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at that the Evergy Connect Center at 111 S. Ellis in Wichita. For more information about financial assistance, click here.