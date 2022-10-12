Consider how much storage space you have. Some Halloween decorations, like inflatables, are fairly compact when taken apart.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Halloween is less than three weeks away.

In years past, a carved pumpkin and candle were just about the only decorations you would see outside the average home at Halloween. Now, Halloween has become the second-most decorated holiday, just behind Christmas.

More decorating indoors and outdoors means extra steps should be taken to avoid hazards that could ruin your Halloween fun.

Evergy is offering the following safety tips:

Use lights, decorations, and extension cords that are meant to be used outdoors. The package will usually state whether the product is OK to use outdoors. If you put “indoor” lights or decorations outside, wet weather increases the risk of fire.

Don’t leave lights up year-round. Exposing lights to the elements will make them deteriorate faster and can introduce unsafe conditions.

Replace any lights that have frayed or broken cords and replace any burned-out lights. Use only UL-approved extension cords rated to carry the electrical load you will connect to them.

Never run cords under rugs where people will walk over them or through doorways or windows where they may become pinched (pinched wires can cause a fire).

Consider switching to energy-efficient LED lights. LEDs use up to 90% less energy than conventional incandescent bulbs and last up to 25 times longer. Not only do you save energy (and money) every day, but you also enjoy the added convenience of changing your bulbs much less frequently.

