NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mayor of the City of Norton, Jerry Jones, issued an executive order restricting water usage for all water customers.

The executive order will go into effect at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28.

“Due to the circumstances and conditions adversely affecting the normal usage of water which include the scheduled maintenance of the water tower and the extreme drought conditions affecting northwest Kansas, the City will order water conservation practices defined in Norton City Code 15-210 (c),” Mayor Jones said.

City Code 15-210 (c):

15-210. WATER CONSERVATION RULES.

c. Water Conservation Practices. Outdoor watering, including the irrigation of lawns, shrubs, flowers, trees, gardens and other outdoor vegetation, with potable water shall be prohibited between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day of each year. Outdoor watering shall be limited to every other day. Residential or business properties with addresses ending in an even number shall water on even numbered calendar days and those with addresses ending in an odd number shall water on odd numbered calendar days. An exception shall apply to potted plants, which shall be allowed to be hand watered each day, regardless of the day of the week, and only during permitted hours. There will be no restrictions on outdoor watering for certain businesses including car washes and businesses that sell outdoor plants, shrubs, and trees. Upon application and good cause, a special permit may be issued by the City to allow watering of newly seeded lawns or sod, with the terms and conditions of said permit to be established by the City. Should persons or businesses desire a schedule for watering other than every other day, such as Monday – Wednesday – Friday, they shall make application to the City office who shall provide approval when such plan is reasonable and furthers the interest of water conservation practices. Private wells shall be allowed to be used without the restrictions herein, but well owners shall apply for and receive a “Private Well Permit” from the City, which the owners shall post.

The City of Norton is asking all water customers to comply with the water conservation measures in order to avoid the unnecessary use of water during this time.

Any violation of this executive order could result in a violation assessment of $25 per day, according to the City of Norton.

For more information, click here.