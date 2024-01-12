DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an open house for the U.S. Highway 50 expansion project in Dodge City.

Those who attend will have a chance to review the proposed plan, which includes expanding the highway to four lanes between Avenue P and the 283 Junction in Dodge City. It will also make improvements to several intersections.

KDOT staff will be there it gather public input and answer questions, but there will be no formal presentation of the project. The open house will be on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held at the USD 443 Public School Administration Building, 2112 1st Ave., in Dodge City.

You can find meeting information, a form to submit your comments or sign up for updates about the project by clicking here.