ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says traffic on U.S. Highway 160 will be reduced to one lane starting Tuesday.

Courtesy KDOT

A $2.5 million chip seal and micro surfacing project will begin Tuesday starting at the Kansas Highway 27 / U.S. 160 junction in Johnson City, to the western city limits of Ulysses.

The highway will be reduced to one lane and with flaggers and a pilot car directing traffic through the construction zone.

Drivers can expect a delay of up to 15 minutes. Weather permitting, the project will be completed by July 31.