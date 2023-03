PLAINS, Kan. (KSNW) — Expect delays up to 15 minutes long on U.S. Highway 160 between U.S. Highway 83 and U.S. Highway 54 starting Tuesday west of Plains.

Courtesy KDOT

Road construction on 160 between the two highways is slated to begin. Traffic will be reduced to one lane between the two junctions.

During that time, flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the construction. Crews will be working to resurface the road.

The $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by the end of May.