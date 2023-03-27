OTTAWA, Kan. (WDAF) – The Ottawa Police Department says someone picking up trash for a garbage collection service was hurt following an explosion early Monday morning.

Investigators say this happened just before 6 a.m. When the truck compacted some trash, there was an explosion, and the victim was hit by an object.

The truck driver drove to Advent Health Ottawa with minor injuries.

The Olathe Fire Department Bomb Squad responded to Ottawa to assist with the investigation, in addition to Ottawa police and fire departments. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also working in the area of Advent Health to investigate this incident

The department asks that residents report any suspicious activity they see, but there are no known threats to the community at this time.