PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area.

Around 2 p.m., Parsons police got a call for a suspicious object found in the 2700 block of Dirr.

Officers arrived in the area and found the device tested positive for explosive material.

Police called the Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit to collect and dispose of the device.

Parsons Fire and Labette County Emergency Medical Services were staged in the area just in case the device detonated.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), an improvised explosive device is defined as a homemade bomb and/or destructive device to destroy, incapacitate, harass, or distract.

The investigation into the device is ongoing. If anyone has any more information, contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060.