TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has released more information regarding a boil water advisory.

The boil advisory was issued on Sunday after it was found that chlorine levels at the water treatment plant failed to meet the minimum standards required by regulations. A combination of low water levels and weather conditions placed too much stress on the city’s water system, leading to a risk of bacterial contamination.

At 2:45 p.m. on Monday, the city announced on social media that the boil water advisory would last until Friday, Jan. 19.

Taylor Bugg with the City of Topeka said staff had completed repairs at the plant and are working to distribute fresh water through the system. She said the issue was likely caused by “extreme cold temperatures.”

“Due to the large water volume that was impacted, it will take some time to ensure that we have safe drinking water throughout our distribution system. We will allow adequate time before we begin sampling procedures to ensure accurate test results for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The boil advisory currently remains in effect and will be until KDHE verifies our water meets their standards. The city will alert customers once the advisory has been lifted by KDHE. The city will continue to update as we can and appreciates the community’s patience while we work to resolve this matter.” City of Topeka spokeswoman Taylor Bugg

Residents are encouraged to follow these steps while the advisory is in effect:

clears. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children

is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe

rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If you have any questions regarding this situation, you can send emails to citycommunications@topeka.org or call the KDHE at 785-296-5514.