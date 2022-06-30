(Courtesy Garden City Police Department)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said more counterfeit money is making the rounds.

Already this month, the department reports that they have received 16 reports of fake money. The department expects that number to increase with fireworks sales and the Fourth of July holiday approaching.

Two counterfeit examples show bills that do not have translucent federal seals or standardized cuts, meaning they’ve been hand cut. The $100 bill’s blue security ribbon is also printed on the bill when it’s supposed to be woven into the paper.

The department said the best way to detect fake cash is to compare the bills to others and use a counterfeit detection pen.