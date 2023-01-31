KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A fallen North Kansas City officer will be nationally honored for his service and dedication next year.

Daniel Vasquez’s name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The fund behind the memorial released the list of fallen officers whose names would be added to the memorial in 2024.

North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 19, 2022.

Vasquez’s friends and family remember him as a man who loved his community and showed that dedication throughout his life, according to his obituary.

Those who love him said Vasquez was always smiling, joking and friendly to everyone.

Vasquez’s name will join the names of hundreds of other fallen officers during a candlelight vigil held during National Police Week in May.

The fallen North Kansas City officer’s name will be one of 143 fallen heroes added to the wall during the ceremony.

The names of the following nine other officers from Missouri and Kansas will also be added to the memorial during the ceremony.

Missouri

Lane Anthony Burns Bonne Terre, Missouri, Police Dept. End of Watch: March 17, 2022



Jake Alexander Reed Joplin, Missouri, Police Dept. End of Watch: March 9, 2022



Benjamin Lee Cooper Joplin, Missouri, Police Dept. End of Watch: March 8, 2022



Donald Eugene Riffe Jr. Jefferson College, Missouri, Police Dept. End of Watch: Jan. 20, 2022



John David Luck Missouri Department of Corrections End of Watch: Dec. 28, 2021



Kansas

Robert Price Craft Marion County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office End of Watch: Feb. 16, 2022



David Leroy Ingle Iola, Kansas, Police Dept. End of Watch: Jan. 4, 2022



Sidnee Taylor Carter Sedgwick County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office End of Watch: Oct. 7, 2022



Stacy Annette Murrow Linn County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office End of Watch: Dec. 27, 2021



Learn more about the National Law Enforcement Memorial, Museum, and Fund by visiting nleomf.org/.