GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Garden City said bricks have fallen from the west side of the Windsor Hotel, so the City is blocking off the perimeter of the hotel.

Someone discovered bricks in the alley on the west side of the old hotel and noticed a large number of bricks missing from the building’s west wall yesterday afternoon.

(Courtesy City of Garden City)

The hotel has been undergoing renovation for years.

The City announced on social media that, out of an abundance of caution, it will be blocking off the perimeter and asking people to avoid the area until a structural assessment of the building has been completed.

The hotel is in the 400 block of North Main Street. The City said the image shows the area that is affected.