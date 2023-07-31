OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — A star on and off the football field in the eyes of his friends and family.

Nineteen-year-old MidAmerica Nazarene student-athlete, Myzelle Law, passed suddenly. His parents said it was from heat-related injuries.

“Suddenly, they can be gone, and it’s not a great feeling at all,” Paul Law, Myzelle’s dad, said.

Memory after memory Myzelle’s parents, Paul and Yesenia Law, shared just how much he was loved.

“His best friends would tell us he was the one kid out of all his age group that would be like I love you, man,” Paul said.

A giver with a big heart, a great friend, and kind are some ways they describe their youngest son.

The Blue Valley North graduate went on to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene on a football scholarship.

He had dreams of working for ESPN and giving back to his community.

Myzelle was in the process of launching Gorilla Bear, a foundation to help kids pay for sports camp, shoes and uniforms.

“He was getting the steps together, but he never got to finish it,” said Paul.

On Sunday, that big heart stopped beating.

Myzelle’s parents said he was at practice on the 22nd and banged his knee against another defensive lineman’s knee.

He went to the locker room and was found minutes later experiencing something like a seizure.

His body temperature reached 108 degrees. And even though he fought for nearly a week, Myzelle Law never recovered.

But his dreams will live on

“We are hard workers, and we are finishers,” said Myzelle said. “We will finish it, and he will get the foundation that he always wanted to. His memory will live on.”

Myzelle was an organ donor.

That’s one reason why his family came up with the term #Forever19.

The MNU Director of Athletics, Todd Garre, responded to Myzelle’s death by saying, “A life taken so young is devastating.”

“This young man was truly special,” Garre said. “Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and fellow students.”

A GoFundMe was created to help with funeral expenses and Myzelle’s foundation, Gorilla Bear.